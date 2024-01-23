Person 'seriously injured' after group fight in Luton leads to collision
A person has been left with serious injuries after a fight in a Luton street.
Police were called to Dunstable Road, near Chaul End Lane, at around 9.30pm on Saturday (January 20) after a fight broke out between ‘a number’ of people involving suspected weapons.
The fight is believed to have started following an altercation between two drivers, who then sped off, leading to a collision between one of the cars and a separate vehicle.
Police said: “Emergency services attended and one person sustained serious injuries.”
Detective Sergeant Janet Wilkins from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident and are appealing to the public for help.
“We’re encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time to provide information or dashcam footage that could support our investigation.
“We also believe a silver vehicle was present at the time of the collision and are asking the occupants/owner to come forward and contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online here or call police on 101, quoting reference 406 of January 20.