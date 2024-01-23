Person 'seriously injured' after group fight in Luton leads to collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has been left with serious injuries after a fight in a Luton street.

Police were called to Dunstable Road, near Chaul End Lane, at around 9.30pm on Saturday (January 20) after a fight broke out between ‘a number’ of people involving suspected weapons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fight is believed to have started following an altercation between two drivers, who then sped off, leading to a collision between one of the cars and a separate vehicle.

Did you see anything?

Police said: “Emergency services attended and one person sustained serious injuries.”

Detective Sergeant Janet Wilkins from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “We are working to establish the circumstances around this incident and are appealing to the public for help.

“We’re encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time to provide information or dashcam footage that could support our investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We also believe a silver vehicle was present at the time of the collision and are asking the occupants/owner to come forward and contact us.”