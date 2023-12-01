Personal alarms handed out and patrols stepped up after spate of ‘aggressive’ shoplifting near Luton
Over £130 worth of stolen meat was recovered
Personal alarms have been handed out in response to a spate of aggressive shoplifting in Caddington.
And Safer Neighbourhood Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council have stepped up their patrols in response to the crimes.
Officers were pictured outside Caddington Co-op as they reassured people in the area. Meanwhile, £130.50 worth of stolen meat was recovered from shoplifters in Dunstable.
Central Bedfordshire Council has been approached for comment.