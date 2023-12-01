Personal alarms handed out and patrols stepped up after spate of ‘aggressive’ shoplifting near Luton

Over £130 worth of stolen meat was recovered

Two officers patrolling Caddington, inset: recovered meat from shoplifters. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Personal alarms have been handed out in response to a spate of aggressive shoplifting in Caddington.

And Safer Neighbourhood Officers from Central Bedfordshire Council have stepped up their patrols in response to the crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were pictured outside Caddington Co-op as they reassured people in the area. Meanwhile, £130.50 worth of stolen meat was recovered from shoplifters in Dunstable.