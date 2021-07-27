Pervert jailed for abusing young girl in Toddington

John Trinder, of Chandler’s Cross, Rickmansworth, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (22 July), after being found guilty by a majority verdict of one count of sexual assault.

At the time of the offences, Trinder was the chairman of local gardening community group in Toddington.

The victim confided in a member of her family years later, who then informed the police.

John Trinder has been jailed for more than three and a half years

Trinder was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by touching, and was sentenced to 44 months imprisonment. He was also placed on sex offenders register for life.

PC Benjamin Robertson said: “I would like to commend the victim’s courage and determination to disclose this abhorrent crime to us.

“It’s hasn’t been an easy process for her to go through and I am glad Trinder has been sent to prison for what he did to her. He sexually abused her at young age for his own sexual gratification and will now have time to reflect on his actions.

“Hopefully this prison sentence will bring some closure and allow this brave young person to move forward in life.

“We would also like to encourage anyone who has experienced abuse to speak out, no matter how long ago the abuse took place. You will be believed and we will investigate.

“Our force is committed to protect the victims and bring the offenders to justice.”

