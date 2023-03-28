News you can trust since 1891
Phone scam where fraudsters pretend to be police hits Bedfordshire

Many have been tricked into handing over money and valuables

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:18 BST

People in Bedfordshire are being told to be extra vigilant after a spate of reports that scammers are impersonating police officers.

And many people have even been tricked into handing over money and valuables.

These scams involve criminals calling unsuspecting victims and telling a series of elaborate lies, such as claiming to be investigating a fraud case or that a relative is in custody, to convince them to part with their money or personal belongings.

In some cases, someone posing as a courier or police officer has shown up at the victim’s home after the phone call to collect the items.

Detective Constable Lorelle Hathaway said: "This is a particularly despicable scam in which criminals appear to be targeting elderly and vulnerable individuals.

"We are urging residents to remain cautious and refrain from sharing personal or financial information with cold callers, even if they claim to be police officers.

“We'd also appreciate it if people could share this message with their friends and family, in particular with any older or potentially vulnerable relatives and neighbours, to ensure they know how to best protect themselves from these types of schemes.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a police impersonation scam, remember:

• Police will never ask you to transfer money to another account, hand over cash or bank cards to a courier, or a pay a fine or fee over the phone. If someone asks you to do this, it's a scam

• If an officer contacts you in person, they will show you their warrant card. This is proof of their identify and authority

• If someone has called you and you are unsure if they are a genuine police officer, you can hang up and call police on 101 to check their identity. It is recommended you wait at least five minutes before you call, as there have been cases of fraudsters keeping the line open after a victim has hung up

Visit here for more info

If you think you've been approached or contacted by a scammer, call police on 101 or report it online