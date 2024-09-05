Picture of wanted Dunstable man released after ram raid on Clifton supermarket
Police have released a picture of a man they would like to talk to after a burglary at a supermarket in Clifton.
Officers want to speak to Benjamin Nicol, 38, from Dunstable, in connection to a burglary and a ram raid at a supermarket in Shefford Road, Clifton on April 20 2023.
Detective Constable Emilia Tolomeo said: “I would urge anyone with any information about Nicol’s whereabouts to contact us.
“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do this by calling the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Anyone with information about Nicol’s location can contact police online or call 101- quoting reference 40/20767/23.