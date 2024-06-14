Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A CCTV image of a man has been released after a teenage girl was attacked while travelling on a bus to Luton

On Monday, May 20, the girl was sitting on the 321 Arriva bus from Watford to Luton. Between 4.30pm and 4.40pm, a man, who sat behind her, kicked the back of her chair and grabbed her hair.

After being frightened by the incident, she got off the bus in St Peters Street, St Albans and reported it to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC David Vass said: “We believe the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have important information for us.”

If you recognise him, or you are the man pictured, email [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/40086/24.