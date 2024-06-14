Picture released after teenager attacked by man on bus to Luton
A CCTV image of a man has been released after a teenage girl was attacked while travelling on a bus to Luton
On Monday, May 20, the girl was sitting on the 321 Arriva bus from Watford to Luton. Between 4.30pm and 4.40pm, a man, who sat behind her, kicked the back of her chair and grabbed her hair.
After being frightened by the incident, she got off the bus in St Peters Street, St Albans and reported it to police.
PC David Vass said: “We believe the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have important information for us.”
If you recognise him, or you are the man pictured, email [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/40086/24.
You can also report information online, or call the non-emergency number 101.