Picture released of Luton man wanted for shop thefts
A picture of a wanted man from Luton has been shared by police as they try to trace him.
The force said 48-year-old Christopher Earl is wanted in connection with a string of shop thefts.
Earl is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 8ins and has links to the Birdsfoot Lane area of the town.
Sergeant Tan Hussain said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows of Earl’s whereabouts to contact us immediately with any information.
“It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Caged.