Picture released of Luton man wanted for shop thefts

Christopher Earl. Picture: Beds Police

A picture of a wanted man from Luton has been shared by police as they try to trace him.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said 48-year-old Christopher Earl is wanted in connection with a string of shop thefts.

Earl is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 8ins and has links to the Birdsfoot Lane area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Tan Hussain said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows of Earl’s whereabouts to contact us immediately with any information.

“It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Caged.