Picture released of Luton man wanted for shop thefts

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:39 BST
Christopher Earl. Picture: Beds Policeplaceholder image
Christopher Earl. Picture: Beds Police
A picture of a wanted man from Luton has been shared by police as they try to trace him.

The force said 48-year-old Christopher Earl is wanted in connection with a string of shop thefts.

Most Popular

Earl is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 8ins and has links to the Birdsfoot Lane area of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Tan Hussain said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows of Earl’s whereabouts to contact us immediately with any information.

“It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Caged.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice