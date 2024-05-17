Picture released of man after teenage girl assaulted in Luton
Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Luton.
The teenager was hit by the man just before 5pm on Monday, May 6.
He is described as Asian, in his 20s, with short hair. He was wearing white trainers with pink laces, grey joggers, a dark blue jacket with a lighter blue pattern on the front and a back pack.Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online using reference 40/24750/24.