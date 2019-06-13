Plea for information about missing Polish man in Luton feared murdered

Police fear a missing Polish man in Luton may have been murdered, six months on from the date he was reported missing.

34-year-old Kamil Biecke was last seen at 1.30am on December 8, 2018, on Maple Road at the junction with Shaftsbury Road in Luton.

His disappearance was reported by his estranged wife on 14 December, following concerns she had not been able to reach him.

Officers believe it is possible he may have been murdered.

DCI Mike Branston, leading the investigation, said: “We have been working tirelessly to build a timeline of Kamil’s last activities before he seemed to disappear.

“Conducting a number of enquiries, we have been unable to trace any telephone or banking activity which could indicate he simply moved elsewhere. Kamil has not been in contact with friends or family, either in the UK or in Poland.

“For these reasons we are working on a possible hypothesis that Kamil has been killed. It’s crucial we establish – alive or dead – what happened to Kamil and where he may be.”

Kamil is a former Polish footballer, last playing for Baltyk Gdynia in 2013. He moved to the UK in 2016, where he is known to have been involved in gambling.

DCI Branston added: “Kamil has a very interesting former career as a professional goalkeeper, but in recent times while living in Luton has fallen into a heavy gambling lifestyle.

"We are concerned that his associations may have caused him to end up in trouble, which could simply mean he has tried to leave this lifestyle, or more worryingly, that he has met a violent end.

“We are urging anyone who knew or associated with Kamil, or any member of the public who recognises him, to report any information at all which could lead us to finding him.

“Whether he is choosing to go unfound by friends, relatives and associates or he has been a victim of serious crime, we will leave no stone unturned in searching for him.

“Kamil - you are in no trouble with the police, and you are reading our appeal, we would urge you to contact us at the earliest opportunity, simply so that we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Kamil often frequented bookmakers and casinos in the Luton area. He also has links to the Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes areas, and also Scotland.

Anyone who has any information at all about his disappearance is urged to report it as soon as possible. Any details, however small or seemingly irrelevant, can be used to help police build up a picture of the case.

Please contact the tri-force Major Crime Unit on 101 or submit information to our Major Incident Public Portal on www.mipp.police.uk