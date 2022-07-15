A property in London Road was broken into on Sunday June 26 between 1am an 9am and items including jewellery boxes containing rings, bracelet, a necklace and a broach were taken.

Herts Police local crime unit investigator Jacob Smith said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen any of these items of jewellery since the burglary to get in touch.

“Have you been offered them for sale? Or seen them advertised for sale?

Some of the stolen jewellery

“If you have any information about the burglary you can contact me directly at [email protected]”

Or quote crime reference 41/51199/22 when calling non-emergency number 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also speak to an officer in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.