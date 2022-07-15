Police appeal after empty jewellery boxes found in Luton following burglary

Bedfordshire Police are asking for the public’s help after empty jewellery boxes were found in Luton following a burglary in Harpenden.

By Bev Creagh
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:38 am

A property in London Road was broken into on Sunday June 26 between 1am an 9am and items including jewellery boxes containing rings, bracelet, a necklace and a broach were taken.

Herts Police local crime unit investigator Jacob Smith said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have seen any of these items of jewellery since the burglary to get in touch.

“Have you been offered them for sale? Or seen them advertised for sale?

Some of the stolen jewellery

“If you have any information about the burglary you can contact me directly at [email protected]

Or quote crime reference 41/51199/22 when calling non-emergency number 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also speak to an officer in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Some of the boxes that were found in Luton after the burglary in Harpenden