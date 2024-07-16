Police appeal after gun reportedly fired in Luton's Marsh Farm yesterday afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gun was reportedly fired in the Marsh Farm area of Luton yesterday afternoon (July 15).

Officers received reports that "a suspected firearm" had been discharged between Morris Close and Waleys Close at 4.10pm.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "At this time, no injuries have been identified.

"We appreciate people will be concerned, however at this stage we believe this was a contained incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/EDdSQ, quoting reference 290 of July 15.