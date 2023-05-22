News you can trust since 1891
Police appeal after gun shots fired in Luton

Police believe it was a targeted attack

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:41 BST

Police are appealing for information after a man in Luton is believed to have fired three gunshots at someone before driving off.

Police were called just before 8.10pm on Friday (May 19) to Hereford Road after reports that a man in a florescent jacket had fired the shots before getting back into a silver BMW 1 series and leaving the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses
Detective Superintendent Dani Bailey from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand that this was a worrying incident for the community, and we are following lines of enquiry to identify those responsible, but we do believe that this was a targeted incident.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, who saw the silver BMW in the area, or who has any information on those who may have been involved, to please get in touch.”

Contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 450 of 19 May., or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.