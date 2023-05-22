Police are appealing for information after a man in Luton is believed to have fired three gunshots at someone before driving off.

Police were called just before 8.10pm on Friday (May 19) to Hereford Road after reports that a man in a florescent jacket had fired the shots before getting back into a silver BMW 1 series and leaving the scene.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Superintendent Dani Bailey from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand that this was a worrying incident for the community, and we are following lines of enquiry to identify those responsible, but we do believe that this was a targeted incident.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, who saw the silver BMW in the area, or who has any information on those who may have been involved, to please get in touch.”

