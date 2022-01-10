Police appeal after Luton fraud incident
They want to speak to the man pictured
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:19 am
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:20 am
Bedfordshire Police have issued an appeal to help track a man over a fraud committed in Luton.
A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him about a fraud which took place in Lime Avenue, Luton.
"If you know who this is and can help with our enquiries, please contact PC Emma Huggett via our website or by calling 101."