Police appeal after Luton house ‘shot at’
Officers were called to Belmont Road, in the Dallow ward, at around 12.30am on Saturday morning (September) 21, after a weapon was fired at a house, damaging the window.
Bedfordshire Police said there were no injuries reported.
Detective Sergeant Samantha Ostley said: “This is an extremely serious offence which would no doubt have caused great concern in this neighbourhood.
“Carrying firearms is never acceptable and we are urging anyone in the area to contact us so we can identify those responsible.”
She added: “Our enquiries lead us to believe that there may have been a passer-by on foot around this time, and we are keen to trace them or anyone with any information about the incident.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or our online reporting centre, quoting the reference 40/52728/24.