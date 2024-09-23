Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police are looking into a suspected shooting in Luton after a weapon was fired at a house at the weekend.

Officers were called to Belmont Road, in the Dallow ward, at around 12.30am on Saturday morning (September) 21, after a weapon was fired at a house, damaging the window.

Bedfordshire Police said there were no injuries reported.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Ostley said: “This is an extremely serious offence which would no doubt have caused great concern in this neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Carrying firearms is never acceptable and we are urging anyone in the area to contact us so we can identify those responsible.”

She added: “Our enquiries lead us to believe that there may have been a passer-by on foot around this time, and we are keen to trace them or anyone with any information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or our online reporting centre, quoting the reference 40/52728/24.