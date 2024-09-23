Police appeal after Luton house ‘shot at’

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:10 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Police are looking into a suspected shooting in Luton after a weapon was fired at a house at the weekend.

Officers were called to Belmont Road, in the Dallow ward, at around 12.30am on Saturday morning (September) 21, after a weapon was fired at a house, damaging the window.

Bedfordshire Police said there were no injuries reported.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Ostley said: “This is an extremely serious offence which would no doubt have caused great concern in this neighbourhood.

“Carrying firearms is never acceptable and we are urging anyone in the area to contact us so we can identify those responsible.”

She added: “Our enquiries lead us to believe that there may have been a passer-by on foot around this time, and we are keen to trace them or anyone with any information about the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or our online reporting centre, quoting the reference 40/52728/24.