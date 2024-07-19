Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Barton-Le-Clay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a crash near Barton-Le-Clay.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a crash near Barton-Le-Clay.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday) on Hitchin Road, Pegsdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash involved a Honda motorbike and a grey Vauxhall Corsa car.

Police are appealing for information.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he is currently being treated.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or vehicles or may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported online, quoting incident 422 of 18 July.