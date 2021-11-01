Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Luton town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Luton town centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Between 12.30am and 1.30am, the woman was assaulted by a man outside the back of the Off The Wall bar in Park Street.

A police spokesman said: !We believe there may have been witnesses to the incident and we are asking anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 81 of 31 October."