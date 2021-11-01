Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Luton town centre

The victim was attacked in the early hours of Sunday

By Lynn Hughes
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:09 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:10 am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Luton town centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Between 12.30am and 1.30am, the woman was assaulted by a man outside the back of the Off The Wall bar in Park Street.

A police spokesman said: !We believe there may have been witnesses to the incident and we are asking anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 81 of 31 October."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault