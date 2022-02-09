Police appeal to locate man with links to Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis, Dunstable and Luton wanted on prison recall
Contact officers on 101 if you can help
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 5:24 pm
Bedfordshire Police has issued an appeal to locate a man wanted for recall to prison.
Reece Wheeler, 21, is known to have links to Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis, Dunstable and Luton.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or online via www.beds.police.uk quoting warrant number 40/10090/22.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org