Police appeal to trace these people wanted for burglaries including Luton and Dunstable

Can you help find them?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to track down these people wanted for burglary.

It’s part of a push by the force’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, in an effort to crack down on the crime.

They are all wanted in connection with burglaries which took place between 2018 and 2023 in Bedford, Luton, and Dunstable.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh said: “There is a lot of work happening behind the scenes to locate these people, and we’re asking anyone with information that may help us to come forward and support our searches.

“As a team we’re committed to actively pursuing burglars – we have already secured more burglary charges this financial year compared to last year, and continue to drive down the number of offences, with the average number of burglaries per month down by more than 20%.

“We hope that with the public’s support, we will continue to remove these offenders from our communities and put them into the hands of the law.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call police on 101 or report it online

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.

Nattesh Jeevarajah, 19, of no fixed abode

Iuliana Goni, 42, of no fixed abode

Lukasz Galadzun, 39, of St Leonards Avenue, Bedford

John Wall, 22, of no fixed abode