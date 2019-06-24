Police arrest man after multiple collisions on the M1 and A5 in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of driving offences, after reports of multiple collisions involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

There were several collisions on the M1 southbound between junction 12 and 10 and northbound from junction 9 to 11a and the A5 in Dunstable today (Monday, June 24).

Officers attended the M1 to locate the vehicle and protect the public, and the man was arrested at the scene.

Some motorists were attended by the ambulance service but no serious injuries have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information is urged to report it via 101, quoting the reference 140 of today’s date.

