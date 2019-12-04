Police at scene as 17-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Luton stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Park Street this afternoon.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Park Street, Luton.

Police

"A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any other information which can help with our enquiries, should contact us on 101 or visit https://bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report."