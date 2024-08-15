Police at the scene of ‘stabbing’ in Farley Hill
Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Luton this afternoon (Thursday).
The force said: “We are currently in attendance at an incident in Farley Hill, Luton. Emergency services are currently in attendance.”
There was a report of a stabbing at 2.15pm today (August 15).
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 214 for August 15.
This is a developing story, and we will share more information as it becomes available.