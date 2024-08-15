Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Luton this afternoon (Thursday).

The force said: “We are currently in attendance at an incident in Farley Hill, Luton. Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

There was a report of a stabbing at 2.15pm today (August 15).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 214 for August 15.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information as it becomes available.