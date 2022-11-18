A third man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened Houghton Regis on Sunday (13 November).

Mark Griffiths, from Luton, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody until he appears in court next on Monday (November 21).

