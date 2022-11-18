Police charge third man in connection with Houghton Regis triple stabbing
He will be in court next week
A third man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened Houghton Regis on Sunday (13 November).
Mark Griffiths, from Luton, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody until he appears in court next on Monday (November 21).
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or visit beds.police.uk quoting Operation Crux.