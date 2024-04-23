Police chase down teens in Luton after knife-point robbery
One was found hiding under a car
Police chased down a group of teenagers after an armed robbery in Luton - arresting two of them and seizing a machete.
The teenagers had scarpered after being spotted acting suspiciously in High Town.
One of the teenagers tried to hide under a car - but police put the brakes on that idea.
And they found a large machete on a second teenager - and arrested him.
It turned out an iPhone and £300 had been stolen in a kife-point robbery just moments before - with both teens being arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery.
The pair have been released under strict conditions.