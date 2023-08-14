Police chase on M1 near Luton ends with drink driving arrest after crash

A van driver who failed to stop for Thames Valley Police had his trip cut short on the M1 near Luton after crashing his vehicle just after junction 12.

The vehicle was pursued by Thames Valley Police officers into Hertfordshire around the M25 during the cross-county chase in the early hours of Saturday (August 12). The van went onto the M1 where officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit took over between junction 10 and 11. Bedfordshire Police said: “The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes once in Bedfordshire and the vehicle came to a stop just after Toddington near to junction 12 and the suspect was arrested.”