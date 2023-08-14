News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Police chase on M1 near Luton ends with drink driving arrest after crash

Nobody was injured in the collision
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 17:39 BST

A van driver who failed to stop for Thames Valley Police had his trip cut short on the M1 near Luton after crashing his vehicle just after junction 12.

The vehicle was pursued by Thames Valley Police officers into Hertfordshire around the M25 during the cross-county chase in the early hours of Saturday (August 12). The van went onto the M1 where officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit took over between junction 10 and 11. Bedfordshire Police said: “The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes once in Bedfordshire and the vehicle came to a stop just after Toddington near to junction 12 and the suspect was arrested.”

A tweet from the unit read: “This van failed to stop for @ThamesVP and entered @HertsPolice and @bedspolice. The driver ran out of talent prior to tactics being used, crashing into a barrier.

"One arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop and drink driving.”