Police close suspected brothel in Luton

Officers have secured a closure order for a property in Luton, which police suspected was being used as a brothel.

A three month closure order was granted on a premises in Hitchin Road, Luton, at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, October 14).

Police

Police attended the property as it was believed it was being used as a brothel, and as a result was causing anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

PC Saqib Khan said: “We are happy with the court’s decision to put a closure order on this property.

“We would like to reiterate how important it is for people to come forward and report anti-social behaviour in their area so we can tackle these issues.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour or the exploitation of people in Bedfordshire, and will do all that is possible to keep our communities safe and to protect vulnerable people.”

If you wish to report any issues in your area you can call Bedfordshire Police on 101, or via the force's online reporting tool