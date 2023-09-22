Caidyn

A man who has been missing from his home in Kent for 11 days may have travelled to Luton, police say.

Caidyn Tait was reported missing from Chase Road in Chatham at around midnight on Monday, September 11 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Caidyn is 23 years old and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair, hazel eyes, and a short beard. He is approximately 5ft 5ins and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, light grey jogging bottoms, and white trainers.