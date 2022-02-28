Police confirm Luton man's death is being treated as murder

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Luton yesterday (Sunday).

Officers were called to an address in New Town Street, Luton, in the early hours of the morning following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are treating his death as murder.

New Town Street (Google)

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, however formal identification has yet to take place.

A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday) to establish cause of death. The area remains condoned off while enquiries are being carried out.

Officers are currently carrying out enquiries and those living in the area will see an increased police presence over the next few days.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who lives in the area to let us know if they have any CCTV or dash cam footage, and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time to please come forward. No matter how small something seems, please get in touch.

“I understand the local community may be concerned, but I’d like to reassure you that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances leading up to this death.”

If you have any information please report it via 101, quoting Operation Boxsky.