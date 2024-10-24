Police deal with “large number of people” trying access mortuary at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Police say that no arrests were made yesterday (October 23) when a group of people had tried to get into the mortuary inside the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The force said: “We were called to an incident at Luton and Dunstable Hospital yesterday afternoon shortly after 4.30pm after a large number of people attempted to gain access to a deceased member of their family in the mortuary.”

No arrests were made, no injuries were reported and the group left after the police attended.

The hospital and Coroner’s Office have been contacted for comment.