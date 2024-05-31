Police determined to solve mystery of Leighton Buzzard teenager who went missing in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exactly 53 years ago on 31 May 1971, Leighton Buzzard teenager, Tina Whittamore, went for a walk in Luton. The 15-year-old never came back, and there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Now Bedfordshire Police’s Missing Persons team are conducting a review of Tina’s disappearance and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have one picture of Tina from the time. Experts have aged it as best they can to give an idea of what Tina might look like now. She would be 68.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was born Tina King in Leighton Buzzard in 1955. She lived in Kempston in Bedfordshire under the name Tina Whittamore.

A picture of Tina from the time of her disappearance and an enhanced picture of what she might look like now attached. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

In 1971, Tina was placed in the Whitaker Mother and Baby Unit in Grasmere Road, Luton.

She was last seen in Luton on 31 May at about 2.30pm when she said she was going for a walk and never returned.

In September 1971 Thames Valley Police issued a missing report for a woman called Christine King, who was 18 and had gone missing from High Wycombe. It was established that Tina and Christine were the same person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early 1970s there was information to suggest she had lived and worked in Soho and Notting Hill in London but then there was no further reporting until 1990 when the Metropolitan Police believe she was in a London hospital, but discharged herself before she could be identified. She was in Holland Park and in 1991 was reported to be sleeping rough in Notting Hill. Since then, there have been no reported sightings.

Tina was described as 5ft 2ins, fresh complexion, light brown hair, brown eyes and has a slight squint in the left eye. She was known to dye her hair blonde or wear a wig.

Detective Sergeant James Morgan, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “We realise this is a case from many years ago, but we never give up trying to find people reported as missing.

“Cases, such as these, are reviewed on an ongoing basis and are re-opened if any new information is shared with us. We would just like to know that Tina is safe.”