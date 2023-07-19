News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Police find 40,000 illegal cigarettes in Luton inside van

“That good old ‘policeman’s nose’ doesn’t often fail a bobby on the beat”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST

Police officers in Luton have found 40,000 illegal cigarettes worth around £16,000 in the back of a van.

While responding to an incident that was called in via the radio, officers picked up on an unrelated matter along the way. The constables noticed a man acting suspiciously in a back street in the centre of the town.

A post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “We followed through and found approximately 40,000 illegal cigarettes with an estimated retail value of around £16,000, in the back of his vehicle.”

Illegal cigarettes were found by the police. (Picture: Luton Community Policing Team via Facebook)Illegal cigarettes were found by the police. (Picture: Luton Community Policing Team via Facebook)
Illegal cigarettes were found by the police. (Picture: Luton Community Policing Team via Facebook)
Most Popular

Luton Trading Standards were on hand to successfully seize the cigarettes. The post continued: “Working together in record time, we were able to see to it that this man’s plans to make an extra (and very much illegal) income were firmly stopped.”