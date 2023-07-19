Police find 40,000 illegal cigarettes in Luton inside van
Police officers in Luton have found 40,000 illegal cigarettes worth around £16,000 in the back of a van.
While responding to an incident that was called in via the radio, officers picked up on an unrelated matter along the way. The constables noticed a man acting suspiciously in a back street in the centre of the town.
A post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “We followed through and found approximately 40,000 illegal cigarettes with an estimated retail value of around £16,000, in the back of his vehicle.”
Luton Trading Standards were on hand to successfully seize the cigarettes. The post continued: “Working together in record time, we were able to see to it that this man’s plans to make an extra (and very much illegal) income were firmly stopped.”