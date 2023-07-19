Police officers in Luton have found 40,000 illegal cigarettes worth around £16,000 in the back of a van.

While responding to an incident that was called in via the radio, officers picked up on an unrelated matter along the way. The constables noticed a man acting suspiciously in a back street in the centre of the town.

A post from Luton Community Policing Team read: “We followed through and found approximately 40,000 illegal cigarettes with an estimated retail value of around £16,000, in the back of his vehicle.”

Illegal cigarettes were found by the police. (Picture: Luton Community Policing Team via Facebook)