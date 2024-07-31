Police find motorbike ‘30 minutes’ after being stolen in Dunstable
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit had a successful night after they recovered three stolen motorbikes in Dunstable.
After dealing with a serious collision in Luton, the team did “some good proactive work” with Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Meteor team – the force’s dedicated response to nuisance motorbikes.
They found three stolen motorbikes, with one of them stolen just 30 minutes before officers found it again.