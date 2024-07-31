Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit had a successful night after they recovered three stolen motorbikes in Dunstable.

After dealing with a serious collision in Luton, the team did “some good proactive work” with Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Meteor team – the force’s dedicated response to nuisance motorbikes.