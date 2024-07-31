Police find motorbike ‘30 minutes’ after being stolen in Dunstable

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit had a successful night after they recovered three stolen motorbikes in Dunstable.

After dealing with a serious collision in Luton, the team did “some good proactive work” with Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Meteor team – the force’s dedicated response to nuisance motorbikes.

They found three stolen motorbikes, with one of them stolen just 30 minutes before officers found it again.