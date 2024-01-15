Police find suspected drugs lab in Luton home
Police are investigating after finding a suspected drugs lab in a Luton home.
Officers visited the home in Rochdale Drive at around 11.15am on Friday, January 12 – and found chemicals used to produce illegal drugs.
Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report online here quoting reference number 135 of 12 January.