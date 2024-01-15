News you can trust since 1891
Police find suspected drugs lab in Luton home

Chemicals were found at the house
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:33 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
Police are investigating after finding a suspected drugs lab in a Luton home.

Officers visited the home in Rochdale Drive at around 11.15am on Friday, January 12 – and found chemicals used to produce illegal drugs.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report online here quoting reference number 135 of 12 January.