Police find suspected drugs lab in Luton home after tip off from neighbours

The force was called after concerns from residents

Police found a suspected drugs lab in a Luton home after being tipped off by concerned neighbours.

Officers visited the home in Rochdale Drive at around 11.15am on Friday, January 12 – and found chemicals used to produce illegal drugs.

Bedfordshire Police said: “The property was made safe, and an investigation has since been launched.”

Do you have any information for the police?

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Smith, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Neighbours were rightfully concerned and reporting it to us when they did was the correct course of action.

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant about possible criminal activity in their area and report concerns to us at the earliest opportunity.

“If you see something suspicious, whether this is suspected drug dealing, an unusual increase in people visiting an address or potential money laundering, please let us know.

“This information is fed into police intelligence systems and helps officers build up a picture of organised crime, even if they do not act on the information straight away.”