Police given increased stop and search powers following knife incidents in Luton

A order giving police increased powers was issued following three knife incidents in the Marsh Farm area of Luton last night.

It meant police officers had heightened powers to conduct stop and searches on anyone in the prescribed area which included Flint Close, Denham Close, and Sylam Close.

Officers were fully briefed on the description of those involved in the incidents and instructed to use powers proportionately and in a targeted way to deliver wider public safety.

The order remained effective until 8am this morning, however pollce are continuing to review the situation.

Police authorised a Section 60 Order following three incidents involving knives in the Marsh Farm area last night (20/10)

A spokesperson said: “The aim of the order was to keep the public safe. We will use it appropriately to search anyone in the area, utilising these powers to deter any further offences.”

The Section 60 Order applied Bramingham Road, Waulauds Bank Drive, Henge Way, Hampshire Way, Olympic Close, Northwell Drive and Brompton Close.

Luton Today has contacted Bedfordshire Police for details about the incidents. We will update this piece as more information becomes available.