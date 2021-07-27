Police guard outside Luton house after cannabis factory uncovered

Officers attended the address at Milton Road yesterday (Monday) and have kept a scene guard in place for the past day.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called just before 4pm yesterday to a report of suspicious circumstances at a property in Milton Road, Luton.

"Officers attended and discovered the house was being used for the cultivation of cannabis.

Milton Road, Luton

"Scenes of crimes officers are in attendance, and a scene guard remains in place.

"We would ask anyone who has information around drugs supply or suspicious behaviour in their area to report it.

"Call 101 or use our online reporting tool at https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or the webchat on our website at Start A Live Chat (imsupporting.com)