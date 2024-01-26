Police hand driver ticket after caught using hard shoulder of M1 near Luton
He was even later getting to work after that
They’re only supposed to be used in the event of an emergency, but police near Luton pulled over a driver for using the hard shoulder.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit took to X to call out the motorist.
In a post, they said: “Yes, there may be traffic. Yes, you may be running late for work. It doesn't make it acceptable to drive on the hard shoulder. They are only to be used in an emergency.
“This vehicle did just that Northbound M1 J9-10 and is even later for work now with a ticket for his troubles.”