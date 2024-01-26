Driver pulled over by officers. Picture: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit

They’re only supposed to be used in the event of an emergency, but police near Luton pulled over a driver for using the hard shoulder.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit took to X to call out the motorist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post, they said: “Yes, there may be traffic. Yes, you may be running late for work. It doesn't make it acceptable to drive on the hard shoulder. They are only to be used in an emergency.