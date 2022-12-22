Two men were stopped for drug offences after a chase in Luton involving a police helicopter.

Bedfordshire Police called in the National Police Air Service police helicopter after a van failed to stop in Luton at around 10.40pm on Tuesday night.

Two men were taken into custody for drugs and driving offences, after officers found cannabis in the back of the van as well as a cannabis factory at an address in the Farley Hill area.

Both men have now been bailed.

Beds Police joked: “Santa, Rudolph and the rest of the gang aren’t the only ones flying high in the sky and doing good deeds over the festive period.”

