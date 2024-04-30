Police hunt after three people sexually assaulted in a Luton passageway on the same day

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Three people were sexually assaulted in a Luton passageway in one morning.

Police believe the same person is behind the three assaults, which happened on Monday, April 22.

The first victim was assaulted by a man at around 7.45am in the passageway between Russell Rise and Corncastle Road.

Minutes later, just before 8am, another victim was attacked. And a third was inappropriately touched between 8.30am and 9am.

The suspect is described as being of South Asian descent, around 5ft 7ins. He had a full beard and dark hair that is short on the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black fleece and black trousers.

Detective Constable Tilly Rolt, investigating, said: “We believe these assaults were carried about by the same individual and are pursuing several lines of enquiry in order to identify the suspect.

“We appreciate that these types of incidents can be concerning for the community, which is why we are increasing our presence of uniformed officers in the area.

“It’s really important that anyone who knows anything gets in contact with us as soon as possible.”