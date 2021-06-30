Police hunt arsonist after 5 ice cream vans torched in Luton

Between 11.40pm and 12.05am, police received three reports of fires - affecting a total of five vehicles in the Biscot area of Luton.

Investigators believe that these fires are all linked and were targeted attacks.

The suspect - described as a man wearing a black hoodie - was seen in one of the locations.

Police are hunting an arsonist after five ice creams were torched in Luton yesterday

Detective Sergeant Hasan Balic said: “These incidents happened in the middle of the night when the vehicles were parked in a residential street.

"Thankfully the fire was managed by the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, so no one was injured in the course of these attacks.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or who was in the area, especially in Broad Mead, Bishopscote Road or Limbury Road.

"We would also like to ask the motorists to check their dash cam footage to check if any suspicious activity was captured at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to visit the online reporting centre or call 101, quoting reference 40/33681/21.