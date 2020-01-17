Police hunt Dunstable man over string of violent assaults in Luton

Police are appealing for the public's help to track down a man wanted over a series of violent attacks in Luton.

Detectives are looking to trace Daniel Benjamin, 33, previously of Southwood Road, Dunstable, over a number of assaults in Luton on Wednesday, January 15, and Thursday, January, 16.

Daniel Benjamin

A number of lines of enquiry are being followed, and anyone who knows of Benjamin’s whereabouts, or who recognises the man pictured, is urged not to approach him, but to contact police on 101, quoting reference 21 of January 16.

Members of the public can also submit information via the force’s online reporting tool or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, or if there is a crime in progress, please call 999.