Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating the death of a woman previously reported missing from Luton are appealing for help to trace a car they believe could be involved in the case.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the body of Victoria Greenwood in North Hertfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the investigation, officers want to hear from anyone who saw a distinctive white Ford Fiesta with blue stripes being driven in the Cat Ditch Road area between 6pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday. An image has been released of the vehicle which ends in registration DXU.

Have you seen this car?

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the unit, said: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who saw the pictured vehicle in the Cat Ditch Road area. Please take a look at the image and get in touch if you saw it.

“We believe there are a few vehicles of this type in the local area and so I would like to stress that we know the owner of this particular vehicle. I particularly want to ask anyone who was driving in the area with a dash cam to check their footage and get in touch if you spot the vehicle.

“If you have any other information that you think may help our investigation, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The body Ms Greenwood was found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington around 8pm on Tuesday (November 14).

Robert Brown, aged 38, of Hitchin Road, Luton, has been charged with the murder of Ms Greenwood. He is due to appear again at Luton Magistrates tomorrow (November 21).