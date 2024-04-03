Police hunt for driver who fled the scene after hitting a 12-year-old child in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Police are hunting for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a crash after hitting a 12-year-old boy.

A grey Fiat 500 hit a lamppost and fence before hitting the child in Regis Road, Luton, at around 5.15pm on Easter Monday (March 30). The child was treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews.

Police arrested the passenger of the car – who was released without charge – but the driver is still unidentified.

PC Sharnie Davidson of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw this incident or who may have captured it on dashcam as we piece together exactly what happened.”