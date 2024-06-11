Police hunt for flasher after 'indecent exposure' in Luton woods
The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday, June 1.
The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8ins, white, medium build, with short black hair, and was wearing a bright green hoodie at the time.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed any unusual or suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help our investigation.
“We will not tolerate any form of indecent behaviour and encourage anyone who witnesses or is a victim of such incidents to call us on 999 immediately.”
Call 101 or report online here, quoting reference 40/29978/24.