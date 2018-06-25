Police hunt for Luton flasher

Police are on the hunt for a man who indecently exposed himself in a lift.

At around 10.40am on Saturday, 2 June, they received a report of a man seen indecently exposing himself in the lift at the Dorset Court flats in Kingsland Road.

He is described as being in his late teens, black, 5’9”, with short black hair.

He was wearing a dark blue hooded top with Nike written across the front in large white letters. He was also wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and sandals, both of which had Nike written on them in white letters, and blue socks.

He was carrying a black backpack which had three white stripes across the front.

Anyone who believes they have seen a man matching the description, or has any information, is asked to use the online reporting tool on our website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 40/2775/18.