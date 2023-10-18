Police hunt for man wanted for prison recall who may be in south Bedfordshire

Police ask for people to get in touch if they see him

Shane Elwood. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are hunting for a man wanted for recall to prison – who may be in the south Bedfordshire area.

Shane Ellwood, 31, of no fixed abode, is described as white, around 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair and a number of distinguishing tattoos.

PC Steve Lucas from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ellwood to contact us immediately with any information. It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/11108/23