Police hunting for a wanted man are appealing for help to trace him.

Waeil Hamed, 53, whose last known address is in Bedford is wanted on recall to prison.

He is also believed to have links to Luton and Watford.

Waeil Hamed

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it online to Hertfordshire Police or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

