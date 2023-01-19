Police are hunting for a Luton man wanted on recall to prison – and say he poses a risk to the community.

Marvin Warmington, 48, of Crescent Road, Luton is described as mixed heritage, around six feet and of medium build.

PC Brian Holmes from Bedfordshire Police said: “Having followed a number of enquires we are now seeking the public’s support in finding Marvin.

Marvin Warmington

“Marvin poses a risk to the wider community. If you know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, instead contact the police immediately.

“It is important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence in its own right.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or report it online.