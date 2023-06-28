An image of a wanted man has been released by Hertfordshire Police who believe he could be in Luton.

Kestutis Zvirgzdinas, 33, is known to frequent Stevenage, Luton, and Loughton. He is wanted after failing to attend Stevenage Magistrates Court for assault by beating.

If you have any information, please call 101, ask for Hertfordshire Police and use reference number 41/10564/23.