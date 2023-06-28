News you can trust since 1891
Police hunt for wanted man who could be in Luton

He is wanted for failing to go to court over assault charges
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

An image of a wanted man has been released by Hertfordshire Police who believe he could be in Luton.

Kestutis Zvirgzdinas, 33, is known to frequent Stevenage, Luton, and Loughton. He is wanted after failing to attend Stevenage Magistrates Court for assault by beating.

If you have any information, please call 101, ask for Hertfordshire Police and use reference number 41/10564/23.

Wanted Kestutis ZvirgzdinasWanted Kestutis Zvirgzdinas
