Police hunt hooligans who threw petrol bomb at car in Luton

At around 10.30pm, three men were seen throwing a bottle filled with petrol at a car parked in Eynsford Road, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

This created a small fire outside of home which was put out by fire fighters.

The car sustained damage to its windscreen, but the attempt at setting it alight was unsuccessful.

Eynsford Road

The first offender is described as wearing a black hooded jacket, light-coloured trousers and a facemask. The second offender is described as wearing a bomber jacket, which is lighter on the hood and shoulders. The third offender was wearing a light hooded top, a black hat and a black face mask.

PC Jas Chaggar said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious around that time.

“We would particularly want to ask local residents and motorists who were traveling in the Eynsford Road, Addington Way and Oakley Road at the time to check their CCTV and dashcam footage.

"Any information, no matter how small can help us build a better picture of the circumstances surrounding this attempted arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/42776/21.