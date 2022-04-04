Officers are looking to locate Gerardo Gaudiosi, 55, and believe that he could be in the Luton area.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gerardo Gaudiosi, or who recognises the man pictured, to contact police immediately.”

She added: “I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Gerardo Gaudiosi

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 40/61292/21.